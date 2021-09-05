Prince William's wife Kate Middleton reportedly wanted to move to Windsor Castle in County Berkshire near her childhood home.

According to Express, the said location where the couple wants to move is near the Bucklebury Village where Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton raised her and her siblings. The old family property was worth $1.7 million (£1.5million), and it was called Oak Acre. The source also mentioned that it was the house where the Duchess of Cambridge spent her teenage years.

The property is under Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Kate reportedly want to move their family from Kensington Palace. The couple are reportedly considering a move from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle, a move that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex allegedly wanted when they were working royals.



Inside Kate Middleton's Childhood Home

It has been days since reports regarding the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "seriously considering" relocating a house, along with their three children, near the Queen. The Royal Highness recently decided to permanently stay at Windsor Castle after splitting her time between the residence and Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton's Berkshire home cost 47 times the average UK annual salary. Kate's family, later on, moved to another house when she was 13, which reportedly cost more than six times the UK average house price at $295,000 (£249,000).

The place was also said to be more than 47 times the UK average salary of around $43,000 (£31,461).

The house kept its Berkshire are aesthetic with its red brick exterior, Georgian-style windows, and pointed roofs. It also has a beautiful outside lawn and flower beds surrounded by trees.

House On Top Of The List!

Sources even described that the Berkshire location ranked higher than Windsor in a recent 'Best places to live in England' list.

Kate's parents are still very settled in the village. The Middletons decided to upgrade to the $5.5 million (£4.7 million) Bucklebury Manor in 2012 as they deemed their place was not private enough due to passers-by visiting their property.

And so, their seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian manor current home is more secluded than before. Prince George even spent his first few months at the countryside home where the newly turned mother Kate Middleton stayed.

Currently, Kate lives in Apartment 1A Kensington Palace, along with her husband Prince William and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

