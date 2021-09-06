Kelly Clarkson is reportedly putting her music career on the back burner to do something more important.

An insider told OK! magazine that Kelly, who has a successful talk show titled "The Kelly Clarkson Show," is ready to ditch singing to focus on her TV career.

The mom-of-two is reportedly ready to take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot after the scandal-scarred host announced the end of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after 19 seasons.

In the middle of her Emmy award-winning show and her coaching role in "The Voice," the "Breakaway" hitmaker has been extremely busy, and she's expecting her schedule to be even more intense.

The insider explained, "Something's got to give, and it looks like it will be her singing career."

Aside from her successful jobs, she wants to be able to spend time with her two kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5, after splitting from husband Brandon Blackstock last June.

But will this be the end of Kelly Clarkson singing? The insider explained that it's not.

"She isn't about to quit recording and performing altogether, but music will be sidelined."

They further added, "Kelly's pretty savvy. She figures it would be a miracle if she's still hitting the charts in 20 years, but she can totally imagine herself with a hit show!"

Kelly Clarkson Wins

News of Kelly Clarkson putting her singing career on hold to focus on something better comes after her prenup against her estranged husband.

As previously reported, the "Since U Been Gone" singer's ex petitioned to nullify their established prenup so they could equally divide their assets as he continues to benefit from Kelly Clarkson's salary.

The former "American Idol" star reportedly yelled out an excitement after learning that the judge decided to uphold their prenup, which will allow her to keep all the things she had rightfully earned throughout the years.

Additionally, she'll be able to sell the Montana ranch where Brandon is currently staying, and she'll sell it whether he wants to continue living there or not.

Kelly also won her friend Blake Shelton in the divorce, with the country superstar dropping Brandon as his manager.

It's unclear what Kelly will be doing next, but per these reports, it seems like she is winning at life.

Kelly is a force to be reckoned with, whether or not she has a man on her side or none.

