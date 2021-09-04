Kanye West is planning something major - and he beats Drake to it immediately.

It seems like the Grammy award-winning artist will add another role in his sleeve because, as per TMZ, he will be the next Martha Stewart.

Aside from his music and fashion success, one of the things Kanye is reportedly planning to do in his life is to launch his line of homeware products.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 43-year-old's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., filed a trademark application to label a couple of homeware products, "Kanye West."

According to the outlet, some of the products that will be under "Kanye West" include shower curtains, towels, textile wall hangings, placemats, and lots of blankets.

TMZ noted that the document specified how the "Jesus Is King" rapper's company cranking out different types of blankets, including the texture, whether silk, cashmere, fleece, or its usages, like throw blankets, bed blankets, and even golf blankets.

But doing something home-related isn't new for Kanye. As previously reported before, he designed the Hidden Hills mansion he and Kim Kardashian own.

The project took several years; however, later on, it looked worth the wait. The home was even featured in Architectural Digest.

The "Gold Digger" rapper described their home as "a story of intense passion for architectural design."

And it seems like Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, would also be going the same route - as her company also has file trademark papers last year for "KKW Home."

Her application includes the same products as her husband, such as shower curtains, towels, linens, comforters, and even throw blankets.

While fans are excited for what the Yeezy mogul can sell because everything he does is always in demand, others are questioning his intentions.

One Twitter user said, "I like some of Kanye's songs, but what the fuck does he know about homewares?"

Another fan quipped about his mansion, "There's literally nothing in his house!! A beige slab of concrete."

Fans would have to wait and see what the rapper-fashion designer will come up with.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has finally released his 10th studio album "Donda" a week ago after months of delay.

Just recently, his arch-nemesis Drake has also released his long-overdue album, "Certified Lover Boy."

Music fans are still trying to decide who wins in the album launch - is it going to be Kanye West or Drake?

