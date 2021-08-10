The "SKIMS" founder and a mother of four, Kim Kardashian, left the internet divided as she put serious thoughts into her little look-alikes that are her children.

As the 40-year-old star went on Twitter, she had a fun time chatting with her followers and asked whether her and ex-husband Kanye West's son Saint West looks like her or the rapper.

Myleeza Kardash, who was said to be a Kardashian stan, according to this article, claimed that their 5-year-old son was the "spitting image" of his father.

As she commented, "Saint looks like a light skin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian Family Full Of Twins

But, Kim quote-tweeted the user as she could not resonate with the comment saying, "Really? People say this all the time!" and also added, "Why do I think he's my twin????"

Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin???? https://t.co/d5vtxH7hyO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2021

While many users thought that Saint was Kanye's twin, a handful joined in, saying that the 3-year-old Chicago West looked like the mother, which Kim said that she could not see the resemblance even though "everyone says it!"

What’s crazy is I don’t really see that but everyone says it! https://t.co/DFoeHKPG0M — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2021

She often calls Chicago her "mini-me" for her Instagram captions, revealing that she thinks Saint is her "twin."

However, Kim agreed to one person's opinion and even retweeted it as it read, "I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye, Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's."

The KKW Beauty mogul responded, "Well said!"

Fans did not stop as Kim left everyone shocked as she believed North looked like her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Now this I agree with so much!!! https://t.co/q2qGRUnzbn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2021



Kim Kardashian After Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian has spent a lot of quality time with her kids this summer amid her split from Grammy-award winner and "DONDA" producer, Kanye West.

A source from this article said that she wants to ensure her children would maintain their close relationship with Kanye. "It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," they also added.

They also stated that Kardashian focuses on co-parenting and is "trying to be supportive" amid the situation. "Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."



Another insider also had a statement regarding West, who "is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."

