Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second child and Travis Scott is the dad.

Amid her second pregnancy, friends of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul are allegedly worried that her relationship with the rapper is already ending even before welcoming Stormi Webster's sibling.

According to OK! magazine, the "Astroworld" rapper is allegedly a cheater and said that it's only a matter of time before he starts flirting with other women once again.

The insider with knowledge to the entire ordeal told the outlet, "Kylie and Travis have tried to be monogamous, but it's been more of a challenge than they thought it would be."

They further claimed that Kylie and Travis always wanted to have a second child, however, raising two kids will be difficult for them if they're not going to work and act together.

The insider added that the Kylie Skin creator has allegedly too many relationship rules and those rules are making her beau crazy.

Additionally, the "goosebumps" hitmaker was allegedly forced to keep his girlfriend's pregnancy a secret again because it's what she has always wanted.

Kylie Jenner Marrying Travis Scott?

In Touch reported last week that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rushing to get married so they can welcome their second child as a married couple.

Per the outlet, they have already chosen Kylie's wedding dress, their caterer and even their wedding venues.

"The dress will be white, fitted, long, and sleeveless to emphasize her curves. It'll be covered in gorgeous sparkling crystals."

They went on to say, "The evening dress will be funkier and short. She wants Balmain or Olivier Rousteing to design them."

According to their source, Travis reportedly proposed to the self-made billionaire after learning that she's pregnant.

The rapper was reportedly extremely excited about having another kid that he immiedately got on his knee and proposed to Kylie.

As for their reported wedding budget, Kylie Jenner, who has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, will spend not less than $5 million.

Guests reportedly include Justin Bieber and Drake, and all their other A-list friends.

The couple will reportedly fly them first-class just to witness their special day.

The Truth About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Though the idea of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott marrying is exciting, the outlet's claims couldn't be farther from the truth.

Additionally, the claims about Travis going to cheat on Kylie also has no proof.

However, it is true that they are expecting their second kid.

