Is Howie Mandel, okay?

The famous "America's Got Talent" judge casually talked about his struggles with depression amid the pandemic but half-jokingly said that his mental health issues helped his therapist earn so much that they know he had a higher tax bracket.

Speaking toTMZ Live to talk about his newest documentary, "Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me," talks about the challenges he has had, including being a germophobe, and more issues have been magnified during the COVID-19 lockdown, which started last year.

Some of his private struggles, which he endured for so many years, have reportedly almost damaged his marriage that he and his wife, Terry Mandel, whom he has been married to since 1980, almost ended.

But thanks to his wife, Howie was given an ultimatum - whether he should go to therapy or she's going to leave him.

The comedian chose therapy. But his mental health crisis didn't end there.

According to the veteran actor, the silver lining to an excruciating period in the history of the US has been that so many others are also fighting their own battles at different levels and that there is now an awareness - those who seek mental help for their struggles are now seen as admirable.

People are now getting awareness for the different challenges people are encountering.

Howie Mandel OCD and Anxiety

Howie Mandel doesn't shy away from his mental health struggles. He opened about suffering from OCD since his childhood in 2010 during an interview.

The 65-year-old revealed he wasn't officially diagnosed until he was an adult, adding, "I was always incredibly obsessed with germs and cleaning and taking shower after shower after shower."

He also confessed to not tying his shoes when he was young because his laces touched the ground.

Howie Mandel also said he is "living in a nightmare" despite trying to anchor himself. He knows he has a great life and a great family, but there are just times that he falls into a dark depression and couldn't get out.

The pandemic was painfully hard on the TV host, admitting to People magazine that there wasn't a moment in his life when "' we could die'" was something he didn't think of.

"It's good to latch onto okay. But [during the pandemic] the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell."

