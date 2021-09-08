Angelina Jolie has been a symbol of beauty in Hollywood throughout the years for her iconic luscious lips and impressive body figure; however, one report claims that her health has become progressively worse, leading her to lo lose 101 pounds and even got hospitalized because of it; how true is this?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, the "Maleficent" star's closest friends and family are worried sick about the actress after she was allegedly spotted checking out of a hospital due to unknown reasons.

Jolie is reportedly secretive about the actual reason for her hospitalization. One source claims that the length of her stay is seriously alarming because she's "obviously underweight."

The insider claims that the reason behind her alleged weight loss is because of several things like her family life, her career as an actress, and most notably, her ongoing legal battle with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie is believed to be experiencing some form of stress and pressure leading her to lose an alarming amount of weight.

A source also mentioned that the actress' weight loss is so bad that she started wearing her children's clothes because standard adult sizes are too big for her.

Angelina Jolie's Hospitalization Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the publication has been writing several false stories about Jolie's health.

The outlet also noted that similar reports like this have been going around since 2017 because of the same alleged reason.

In addition, the publication has been using edited photos of Jolie to make it seem that she's losing a ton of weight.

Angelina Jolie's Children Worried About Her Weight Loss?

In another report published by Star, the actress allegedly looked "drastically different" from what she looks like over the past decade.

The magazine suggests that she's been cutting a tremendous portion from her diet to deal with stress amid her custody battle.

An insider told the publication that Jolie is surviving on half a portion of salad and fruit bowls. The situation allegedly left her children fearing for her life, so they forced her to eat more.

However, the article was also debunked by the abovementioned outlet, saying the report was "doubtful" because it failed to show evidence of Jolie's weight loss.

