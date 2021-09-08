Kylie Jenner has just confirmed that she's expecting baby number two with a sweet Instagram video.

While fans are happy for the Kylie Skin mogul, many are slamming the Kar-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner for her "performance" in the video.

Many think that the 65-year-old gave an over-the-top performance upon learning that Kylie is pregnant again.

The 24-year-old's video showed her showing off her positive pregnancy test and her beau, Travis Scott, hugging her belly.

It also showed the reality star visiting her doctor for an ultrasound. The rapper was all smiles while there, and three-year-old Stormi also seemed excited to have a sibling.

Elsewhere in the video, Kylie, Travis, and Stormi went to Kris' house to share the exciting news.

The soon-to-be mom of two handed her a picture of the ultrasound, with the momager asking, "Are you pregnant?"

Then the grandma emotionally told Stormi, "We're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Toward the end of the video, Kylie showed off her getting-bigger baby pump and posed with her hand on her belly.

As soon as Kylie Jenner shared the happy news on her social media, fans immediately rushed to the comment section to congratulate her. In contrast, others accused Kris of faking her reaction to her daughter's news.

Kris Jenner's Not-So-Oscar-Worthy Performance

One Twitter user said about Kris Jenner's reaction, "Kris acting surprised when she 'found out' Kylie is pregnant again like she didn't plan that all along."

Others noted that the family reality show is "scripted" so it's also evident that the momager's reaction was scripted as well.

Another Twitter user said, "Kris Jenner acting surprised about the second Kylie baby as if she didn't plan the whole thing."

Kylie Jenner's Second Pregnancy

There have been rumors weeks ago that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, but it was only confirmed today.

A tipster with knowledge about the Kar-Jenner revealed to The Sun that the entire family is "beyond excited" about having another baby.

"They truly are a family of 'the more the merrier' so the more they can add, they welcome that."

The source added how Kylie has been feeling blessed after hoping to have more kids after the birth of Stormi.

Fans are also happy that they get to know Kylie is pregnant because she hid during her first pregnancy, and people were just going wild about not being able to know the truth.

