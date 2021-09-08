Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly heading to the UK to christen their second child, Lilibet Diana, alongside her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet Diana was born on Jun. 4, 2021. Aside from Lili, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have a two-year-old son, Archie Harrison, who was born on May 6, 2019.

Though the couple has stepped down from their senior royal roles, it has been suggested that Prince Harry is still close to his grandmother and is excited for Lili to meet one of the most important women in his life.

Lilibet is Her Majesty's 11th great-grandchild, and it was reported that they would be planning a religious christening ceremony in the UK, with other royal family members involved.

Since stepping down as senior royals, the couple may have a strained relationship with the rest of the blue-blooded relatives - except for Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II's relationship.

Here are some of the details of Lilibet Diana's christening.

Lilibet Diana Christening Location - US or UK?

The Sun reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a formal request to visit the Monarch and introduce the baby Sussex to her, who was also named after the Queen's family nickname.

They also requested to have the christening at Windsor Castle, Her Majesty's official residence.

The castle is also a special place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because it is near where they tied the knot in May 2018 - at St. George's Chapel.

They also christened Archie at that castle in 2019.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail, "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened in Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow."

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, there is a massive chance Lili will be christened in California.

He told Express, "Harry and Meghan's relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.."

Lilibet Diana Christening Date

There is still no official date when Lilibet Diana will be christened, but the travel restrictions will likely impact it.

Lilibet Diana Christening Guests

During Archie's christening, those on the guestlist include Prince Charles, Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, two of Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

It is unclear now if the same people will be attending.

