Nick Cannon is not slowing down nor stopping in having more kids.

After welcoming four children during the first half of this year alone, Cannon said he will not stop having more kids if that is "God's plan" for him.

In a new quick interview with a news outlet, Cannon said he does not have any problems having more kids. With that said, he will keep fathering as many children as possible.

"God willing, man. We'll see. If God sees it that way, then that's what I'm gonna keep doing," he said.

The 40-year-old rapper even had time to joke about opening his own Cannon Sperm Bank once someone asked him to donate his sperm.

His new proclamation came after he insisted that all his seven kids were planned. According to the rapper, he had a lot of women who he could have gotten pregnant.

However, the mothers of his seven children are reportedly the ones he planned to impregnate.

Despite that, he clarified he does not want to get married again since he disapproves "Eurocentric concept" of union. To make it sound simpler, Cannon said he does not believe that a person should have only one person for the rest of their lives.

"That's a Eurocentric concept ... the idea that you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman. We shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person," he went on.

Nick Cannon Welcomes Children As Regularly As He Releases Albums

Only this year, Cannon added four children to his growing family. But all in all, the comedian already has seven children together with different women.

He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. In 2017, he had his son Golden with model Brittany Bell.

He welcomed his baby number 4 to 7 this year. Powerful Queen Cannon arrived in December 2020 before the second pair of twins were born in April.

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa posed for a viral maternity photoshoot in June with Zion and Zillion.

Only a week later, model Alyssa Scott gave birth to his seventh and latest child, Zen.

