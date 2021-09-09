Is Shailene Woodley hinting at something? The new post she made is quite telling - only if she's pregnant or already a mom, which fans know she should not be...yet. Is she?

The "Big Little Lies" actress - already engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers - which she was also able to kept FOR SO LONG, sent fans into a tizzy on Wednesday when she posted a black-and-white photo of baby feet on her Instagram Story.

The thing is, it did not have any caption - cryptic or otherwise. A cryptic message would have made the post better to understand and less confusing. But since there are none and no context is given, fans cannot help but just talk about the photo among themselves.

"SHAILENE WOODLEY PREGNANT...?" one fan questioned on Twitter. Another added, "The question is why did shailene randomly post a pic of baby feet without any context whatsoever ." Another believed that she could really be trying to tell them something and not just posting something cute.

"IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE," someone else wrote. One Green Bay Packers fan is more excited than anyone about the possibility of a baby.

"Shailene Woodley just posted a picture of baby feet and I'm just waiting for news to drop that Aaron Rodgers has a baby boy that will grow up to be our franchise QB " Rep for Woodley, 29, and Rodgers, 37, have not yet answered any queries about the truth behind this post.

While fans are excited about what this photo could mean for Woodley and Rodgers, it can be recalled that it was just recently reported that they are both very busy these days and that spending time apart just might work better for them and their relationship. It's not clear how a brand-new baby can fit the picture if this is the case.

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," he told told Haute Living in an interview.

He added, "I think it's going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

A baby just might the most shocking thing to happen in their relationship since Woodley also once said that they are in no rush to settle down. They just got engaged and yet have made zero plans about the actual wedding.

