The 5-year-old and 10-year-old children of Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme filed a protective order against their father.

According to the reports of TMZ, the two children filed a domestic violence restraining order against the 48-year-old singer on behalf of their mother and his ex-wife Brody Dalle. The source covered the two children's report; however, Homme's 15-year-old daughter with Brody, Camille, was not mentioned.

The 10-year-old Orrin claimed in the papers that Homme recently grabbed his "private parts" at home. The kids also admitted that their father is "scary" while they shared his abusive behavior, as there were instances where Homme drinks alcohol while driving with them.

Abusive Father In Detail

He did more dreadful things to the 10-year-old, where he explained in detail that his father flicked his ears, hit his head, poked his chest and threw things at him.



Homme has also made horrible comments calling Orrin "fat" while also making alleged threats about murdering Brody's boyfriend.

The documents also revealed that 5-year-old Wolf reported his father for grabbing their necks and ears and calling their mother curse words. He also added that he's "scared" to go into his father's house.

The protective order is asking the frontman singer to stay 100 yards away from them and their family dog at all times.

His lawyer, Susan Wiesner, released a statement, while the "Regular John" singer hasn't responded to the claims. "Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims," it read in the statement.

Homme's More Abusive Instances

According to Daily Mail, Dalle filed for legal separation in November 2019, and a month later, they had their divorce and came with a restraining order against him.

The ex-wife revealed that Homme showed up at her house drunk and head-butted her, which he answered by getting a restraining order against her as well.

The frontman even claimed in his restraining order that she's trying to get him arrested by showing up at events to cause a trigger on the violation.

And lastly, he also added that Dalle punched him in the face a couple of times during their marriage and threw an iron at him.

