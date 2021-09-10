Nicki Minaj told her millions of followers on Twitter that she won't be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards set for Sept. 13.

In the post, she didn't formally reveal why she would be taking the stage in New York but told the fans she'd explain why she had to pull out in the next few days.

When fans asked her, the "Super Bass" rapper explained, "I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day."

The 38-year-old award-winning rapper praised VMAs producer Bruce Gilmer and promised him she'll be present for next year's ceremony.

"But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby."

In the past month, it has been reported that the mom-of-one is performing alongside former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.

The British pop star reportedly wants to crack the US, and it was believed she had enlisted the help of the "Starships" rapper, and the global platform, MTV VMAs, would help.

An insider revealed to The Sun at the time, "The MTV VMAs is one of the biggest nights in music, watched by millions around the world, so everyone is working hard to get Jesy a performance slot."

They went on to say, "Nothing has been locked in yet but talks are happening right now and if her team pulls it off, it will be huge."

However, the possible reason why Nicki Minaj is not attending this year's MTV VMAs might be because of her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj's Husband Pleads Guilty

Kenneth Petty entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in California, as reported by People magazine.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the US District Court in court documents obtained by the outlet.

If found guilty, he will be sentenced to up to ten years in prison and may even have a lifetime of supervised release.

Kenneth Petty's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 2022.

Back in Mar. 2020, Kenneth was arrested for failing to register. During that time, he pleaded not guilty to the crime and even paid $100,000 bail.

TMZ reported he first faced legal trouble after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills police in No. 2019, when they found out he wasn't registered as a sex offender in New York, but not in California, where he is now living.

Petty was convicted for the first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and spent four years in prison.

Kenneth Petty are also being sued by a woman who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by the latter, which took place in the 1990s.

