It seems like many people do not believe the exact timeline of John Mulaney and his pregnant girlfriend Olivia Munn's romance. But Mulaney himself said that this pregnancy and Olivia Munn herself have changed him for the better - and this should be what matters.

On Tuesday, the "Saturday Night Live" star candidly spoke about his relationship with Munn on the "Late Night With Seth Meyers," where he also announced they were expecting their first child.

In the interview, Mulaney gave a timeline of their relationship following a challenging year with drug abuse.

He then revealed that Munn is pregnant after just four months of dating. But this is a joyous thing, since even though he have had a tremendously rollercoaster year, Munn is the one that has certainly helped him with his addiction.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," Mulaney said. "And that's been very incredible. And she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together."

Meyers, seconded the motion, saying that he bears witness to how Mulaney throughly had a rough year and that he's happy he was able to cope through Olivia.

"I'm always very happy to be your friend and I'm very happy to be in your presence and this year, I was lucky to spend a lot of time with you, and it was a real roller coaster," Meyers said. "But I'm very happy you're on the other side of it. I am so happy for you and Olivia, this is very exciting news. I love you very much and I'm glad you're doing well."

Fans should have focused on this, but some are more intent to say Mulaney and Munn have lied about their relationship.

They said that she seemed to have left out some important details about the crash of his marriage to now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

The comedian told Meyers that he went to rehab in September, then got out a month later and moved out of Tendler's home.

He later revealed, "Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

But an insider who spoke to Page Six said that there are some inconsistencies in Mulaney's tale.

An unnamed celebrity agent, who also worked with Munn before, told the outlet, "I don't think it's any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia's pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months - when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia."

