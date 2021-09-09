Is Jennifer Garner the only person feeling distraught over the possibility of her ex-husband Ben Affleck's impending engagement to Jennifer Lopez?

Bennifer made headlines last spring after they were rumored to have romantically reconciled more than 15 years after they ended their engagement.

JLo broke up with her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and then a few days later, she was spotted with the "Daredevil" actor.

According to one publication, fans are happy that Bennifer 2.0 is finally happening, but one person who may still have feelings is Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Garner is reportedly unhappy with the rumors flying around that Ben is set to propose to Jennifer Lopez after the Hollywood actor was spotted at a jewelry store looking at rings.

The National Enquirer reported that though she and Affleck divorced in 2018, she reportedly isn't ready to let him go.

The "Alias" actress is reportedly at her wit's end, and an insider revealed to the outlet, "It's an open secret she was always threatened by JLo - even when she and Ben were married."

When they were together for 13 years, Garner reportedly still was on the lookout if ever the "Hustles" actress returned to her then-husband's lives.

According to the insider, "Jen always suspected he was sweet on J.Lo but never thought she'd actually take him back once he became single again - let alone marry him!"

The outlet also mentioned that the "13 Going on 30" actress may have rekindled her romance with John Miller, but the news of Affleck and Lopez's possible engagement is a "real curveball" for her.

"The fact Ben's tying the knot with JLo is a real tough pill to swallow!"

While it's so apparent that there's no slowing down for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner since April, there is reportedly no evidence to suggest that they are already engaged.

The "Batman v. Superman" actor was indeed spotted looking at rings, but there's reportedly a simple explanation for that.

An insider told E! News that he was there because he was looking for gifts for his family.

"They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found."

The insider added, "One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store."

It's best to take the National Enquirer's report with a grain of salt. There's no indication that Garner is still in love with Affleck. They co-parent their kids but they don't have romantic feelings for each other, based on their current relationships.

