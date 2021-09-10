Five 9/11 Documentaries and Where to Watch Them

This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The attacks from the terrorist group al-Qaeda that are responsible for the deaths of nearly three thousand people. Families were broken, the New York City skyline was altered, and national anxiety was at an all time high. However, from the rubble of this horrific attack rose heroism, strength, and unity. It is important to remember this solemn day that has forever altered the identity of the United States. Here are five documentaries that you can watch to remind you of the importance of this day. It' the perfect way commemorate this day.





1. 9/11: One Day in America - Hulu

9/11: One Day in America is a National Geographic documentary streaming on Hulu. In this six part series, survivors of the 9/11 attacks are interviewed, painting a vivid picture of the overwhelming horror, personal fights for survival, and, somehow through it all, hope. 9/11: One Day in America can be found on Hulu.







2. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror - Netflix

This comprehensive documentary, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, not only focuses on the national reaction to the 9/11 events, but draws attention to the reaction of the United States moving forward. It reflects on the fear the day created, the military response, and ongoing remembrances of the event. This documentary is streaming on Netflix.





3. 9/11: Inside the President's War Room - Apple TV+

9/11: Inside the President's War Room chronicles the response of President George W. Bush and the rest of the White House staff to the events of 9/11. Starting at nine in the morning, the documentary follows the twelve hours of defensive action taken in response to the most horrific attack the United States has ever seen. This documentary is streaming on Apple TV+.



Generation 9/11 is a PBS documentary that focuses on the children that lost one or both parents during the 9/11 attacks. It follows their lives today, their responses to the social unrest in our country, and the major impact that the events of the day had on their lives even though they were not born yet. This documentary can be seen on PBS.



5.Memory Box: Echos of 9/11 - Peacock

Memory Box: Echos of 9/11 catalogs a series of personal reflections on 9/11, from people who saw the events. They reflect on the specific events of that life changing day and the response they had. This documentary, too, focuses on the horror combined with the strength and resilience of the American people. This documentary is streaming on Peacock.

The events on 9/11 changed America forever, but they did not break her. Heroes were made and the country survived. While the 20th anniversary of this day will give you an opportunity to reflect on not only the horrors, allow yourself to also reflect on the strength and hope found throughout the nation.

Never forget.