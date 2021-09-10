Birds of Paradise Trailer (VIDEO)

The trailer for Birds of Paradise is officially here in all of it's beautifully twisted glory. The movie, starring Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth, perfectly strike the compelling juxtaposition of watching beautiful people do terrible things.



Based on the book Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small, the movie follows Kate Sanders (Diana Silvers), a dancer who recieves a scholarship to dance at an intense ballet school in Paris. There we find Marine Durand (Kristine Froseth), an intense dancer dealing with the loss of a brother. Enemies turns to friends turns to allies turns to sexually charged somethings. They will stop for nothing in persuit of winning a contract with the Paris Opera Ballet. Schemes, sexual tension, and ballet? This movie is going to be phenomenal!

field day! 🩰✨👀 september 24th !!!! woweeee my back looked crazzzzyyy after ballet training. hope u guys enjoy https://t.co/1g55FB7DTt — Diana Silvers (@dianasilvers13) September 9, 2021

Diana Silvers stole the show in Ma and Booksmart now she shines again in Birds of Paradise. She took to Twitter to react to the trailer saying, "field day!! September 24th !!!! woweeee my back looked crazzzzyyy after ballet training. hope u guys enjoy it."

Birds of Paradise will be out on Prime Video on September 24th. I know I'll be watching. Will you?