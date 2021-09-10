Former WWE star Al Snow risked his life and did not have second thoughts in saving a child.

The South Walton Fire Department revealed on Thursday that Snow saved a child who was being hit by tides and pulled into the Gulf of Mexico by a rip current.

According to Snow, he heard yelling and screaming while he was swimming in the beach. When he checked what was going on, he saw the boy being hit and dragged away by rough tides.

Although there was a lifeguard at that time, he reportedly knew she would not make it in time to save the child. Thus, he acted quickly to grab the child.

"I made it, thank God. And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out," he said. "If I hadn't have grabbed him, I think he'd have probably went out to sea. That would have been it."

Rescuing the child was not easy, though, as a wave took them under soon after he got to hold the child. The 58-year-old said he suddenly remembered what happened to wrestling star Shad Gaspard, who died in the Pacific Ocean last year.

Snow managed to stay up until he was able to hand the kid off to the lifeguard. The event reportedly almost made him collapse due to exhaustion.

Still, he assured everyone that he and the child did not suffer from any injuries before adding that the mother cried and thanked him afterward.

What Snow Did

As reported by CBS 42, South Walton Fire Officials confirmed Snow's statement. They added that a lifeguard met the pair in the waters and used a flotation device to help the child back to the show.

The lifeguard also checked the mother, who was distraught after the near-tragic incident.

Snow's quick response was truly heroic, especially since rip currents have been a persistent threat to anyone vacationing on beaches along the Gulf Coast.

Following the event, internet users immediately applauded Snow's heroic act and thanked him for saving the child.

Jonathan Coachman of CBS Sports said, "Yep. This is about right. Absolutely the Al Snow that I know and Love. Had so much fun with Al over the years. Awesome story."

"Considering we lost Shad Gaspar to a very similar situation, Al Snow deserves all the praise and good fortune the can handle for doing this. Al Snow. Man," another wrote.

