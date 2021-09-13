Royal commentators said that Meghan Markle might be more significant than the entire British monarchy.

This is amid speculation that the Duchess of Sussex's future ambitions includes a US political run.

Royal commentators Kristen Meinzer and Tiwa Adebayo spoke on the documentary "Fergie & Meghan: Inconvenient Royals," which shows the similarities between Prince Harry's wife and his aunt, Sarah Ferguson, and their impact on the British royal family.

On the topic where the former "Suits" actress will go next, Meinzer hinted that she might be eyeing a spot in politics thanks to her massive personal brand unrelated to the royals.

Adebayo spoke on the Channel 5 doc, saying, "When it comes to her royal connections, I do think that we are already seeing that Meghan and Harry are almost bigger than the royal brand."

They went on to add, "We obviously know she has the Archwell Foundation, and they are trying to do good work through that."

The commentators questioned if Meghan Markle would run into politics or would run for office "at some point," it's as if everybody already knows the answer to that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even used their platform to make a political intervention in the US, urging Americans to vote in the presidential election.

Meghan Markle's Bigger Projects Following Megxit

News of Meghan Markle's more significant branding than the British monarch comes after another royal commentator and author, Omid Scobie, reported that senior bosses at streaming giant Netflix are very excited by what she and her husband Prince Harry have in store for their following projects since stepping down from their royal roles.

According to Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly "aiming high" after signing massive and expensive deals. These deals are estimated to be worth $130 million from Netflix,as well as Spotify.

Scobie told the "Royally Obsessed" podcast that he's expecting the couple to come out with a movie project or a TV drama.

He went on to say some things he had heard from the grapevine, "We've heard a lot about the non-scripted work but there is that whole side of the production company that is scripted."

Scobie added, "It's only a matter of time before that comes to life and I think that's really exciting because it's a side of them we've never seen or heard of before but one they're really eager to get into."

