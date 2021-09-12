Kristen Stewart is portraying the late Princess Diana in the upcoming biography film, "Spencer."

In an interview with The Sun, the 31-year-old revealed how she prepared herself to play the role of one of the most influential women in the world.

The former child star revealed she fell asleep to videos and interviews of the late royal to prepare for her role.

She also confessed to spending so much time studying Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother that she "can't stop thinking about her."

Kristen said, "She means a lot to me, but it's all relatively new because I'm from LA and didn't grow up in England."

The former highest-paid actress reportedly spent a lot of time analyzing the late princess' accent and even studying part of her life that she gained a deep admiration and respect for her.

"Before this, she was not something that was at the forefront of my mind, because I lived so far away from it all. Now I can't stop thinking about her."

The "Happiest Season" actress also revealed how she could relate to Princess Diana's vulnerabilities, including the downsides of being famous, struggling with other people's views of her, and even noting that she tasted a "high level" of what she had experienced.

"She wore her heart on her sleeve and that, to me, was the coolest thing she did."

However, Kristen Stewart's experience was "nowhere near" the "monumental representation" of an entire group of people that Princess Diana was.

The "Charlie's Angels" actress reflected on what she saw on the People's Princess life and observed that she "wanted to control" what people had but couldn't, and added that it was something everybody has experienced in their lives.

'Twilight' Fame That Helped Kristen Stewart Understand Diana

After portraying Bella Swan in the "Twilight Saga" movies, Kristen Stewart became a household name from 2008 until 2012.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, it wasn't the hectic pace of production and release during years that tired her out, but instead, it was the tabloid scrutiny that followed her and her relationship with co-star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattison, whom she dated from 2009 until 2013.

But Kristen also said she knew what it was like to be a celebrity tracked by paparazzi, something Princess Diana also experienced during her lifetime.

"I know what it's like to feel defiance, and then kind of regretful of that, because then suddenly, you are being defined as rebellious."

She continued and also mentioned the irony in how a reaction to the negativity or any public response can easily be badly misinterpreted, saying, "It's a convoluted idea, but I definitely understand what it feels like to want human connection and actually, ironically, feel distanced by the amount that's thrust at you."

"Spencer" is scheduled for a Nov. 5, 2021 release.

