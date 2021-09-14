OJ Simpson's name appeared on top trending topics after Norm MacDonald's death, and the reason behind it has been revealed.

On Tuesday, MacDonald left his fans heartbroken after news about his death emerged. After his private, long battle with cancer, the former "Saturday Night Live" alum passed away at the age of 61.

The comedian's management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, delivered the tragic news through Deadline.

As people mourn over his death, some of his fans also recalled the most notable jokes he ever made - those that were about OJ Simpson.

Norm MacDonald Caught Truth About OJ Simpson's Murder Case

On Twitter, longtime fans of MacDonald during his "SNL" stint recalled the hilarious but most scathing jokes he ever blurted.

For what it's worth, he famously said, "After grisly photos of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson were shown in court, O.J. turned his head away and wept. It was at that moment that he realized he would never be able to kill her again."

He also quipped about one of the sworn depositions during the case, noting that Simpson claimed he never abused his ex-wife with a closed or open fist.

Per MacDonald, the lawyers forgot to query whether he cut Nicole's head instead of beating her.

Simpson's case also allowed him to create the best opening line after the unfair verdict came in: "Well, it's official: Murder is now legal in the state of California."

With those playful words he offered while trying to make the world know that Simpson was guilty, MacDonald earned people's respect that he received an overwhelming amount of it after his death.

Fans recalled how the firing of MacDonald from the show only revealed the "right side" of the case. The NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer, a friend of Simpson, removed him from the show and made him realize that Nicole's ex-husband was indeed guilty.

Before his death, he appeared in an interview with The Daily Beast in 2015, where he revealed how Simpson reportedly told him he was a little rough. At that time, he revealed Simpson was the greatest rusher in NFL because he was the "greatest rusher-to-judgment."

Simpson found himself in the middle of hot waters again when he appeared in an interview with The Athletic. He said that he does not want to go to Los Angeles as he fears meeting the killer who claimed the lives of Nicole and Ron.

Nicole's sister, Tanya, replied in disbelief and called Simpson "absurd, disrespectful, and delusional."

