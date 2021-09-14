Prince Andrew reportedly plans to remarry Sarah Ferguson again despite his ongoing legal battle.

Though Prince Andrew began dealing with a damaging sexual assault lawsuit, his ex-wife started living with him again during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources also revealed that the duo has been living together again in the past months.

The insiders told Vanity Fair how the Duke of York has been planning to remarry his ex-wife again once he is done dealing with the allegations of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre.

"Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year. They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic," the source said. "It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew's way."

Prince Andrew married Sarah in July 1986. After giving birth to Princess Beatrice two years later, they hit rock bottom due to the duke's Naval duties.

Despite that, they managed to fix their relationship and welcomed Princess Eugenie in 1990. However, two years later, they both decided to end their marriage.

Sarah Ferguson Remains Committed To Prince Andrew

The potential marriage will not be one-sided, as Ferguson recently confessed that she still lives by her vows to Prince Andrew.

She recently visited Poland for a trip and revealed to a local news outlet her relationship with the royal prince. According to Ferguson, the commitment she established during the royal wedding remains the same.

"Prince Andrew was a sailor, he is still. He was a helicopter pilot and was also a prince. I kept my commitment, no matter what. People said: 'You got divorced'... They don't know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation," she told Polsat News.

She shared the same sentiment during her appearance on the British TV program "Lorraine," last month. The host asked her whether this year has been extremely challenging for her so far.

For Ferguson, everyone has been facing the same struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other world crises.

Things have been rough to the royal family, as well, especially to Prince Andrew. Still, she insisted that the royal prince is a gentle and good man.

