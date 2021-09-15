The 1992 blockbuster film "The Bodyguard" is officially getting a remake, and fans are excited about the lead actress who will play the same role as Whitney Houston.

According to Deadline, Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López is in charge of writing the new script of the remake.

The upcoming film was inspired by the romantic drama which starred Kevin Costner and Houston. The 1992 movie was the singer's first film ever as an actress.

The story is about a former Secret Service agent (Costner) who later became a bodyguard to an R&B singer (Houston).

It was reported that Dan Lin has been spearheading the project for the past ten years. Producers of the remake include Lawrence Kasdan, Lin, and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds will serve as executive producer.

Per Variety, Lin has seen delirious speculation over the possible actors and actresses who will play the film's lead roles. Pairings include Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum and Cardi B, but all of them have been floated.

Is Beyoncé The Lead Actress?

After the news was announced to the public, many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on who should be the lead actress for the movie.

Many believe that Beyoncé or Rihanna is perfect for the role.

"Beyoncé for the The Bodyguard remake would be astonishing musically but people be way to weird when it comes to her. i genuinely don't think i could live through something like that, especially after Black Is King." one fan wrote.

Fans also want to cast Chris Evans to take the role of Kevin Costner.

"Chris Evans has said he's a huge Beyoncé fan. I do think they would make a great pairing onscreen in some movie." one wrote.

Despite the speculations, the upcoming film's production has not publicly announced the official cast members.

'The Bodyguard's' Success

"The Bodyguard," which was written and produced by Lawren Kasdan, has become one of the most iconic films in Hollywood throughout the years. The film grossed over $400 million worldwide, and its official soundtrack is the bestselling in its field.

The soundtrack album sold 45 million copies around the world and won a Grammy award for album of the year. The record is also certified 18-time Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

"Run to You" and "I Have Nothing," were nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

The movie's most iconic song is "I Will Always Love You", which sold 8 million copies and went 8x Platinum in the United States.

Mick Jackson directed the original film.

