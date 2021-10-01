New movies and TV shows seem to be coming out every five seconds. There is an excitement and a pressure that comes from wanting to see new things. You're excited to see what the new big hit will be, but there is a pressure in needing to dedicate ten hours of your day that don't exist to make sure you can keep up in conversations the next day. Also, new shows require your full attention. You can't watch something new while cooking or doing laundry or falling asleep while eating Ben and Jerry's (hypothetically). That is why the ultimate comfort is rewatching things you've seen before.

With the rise of online streaming platforms and the pandemic, rewatch culture has gone from being unheard of to the new normal. Vogue interviewed psychologist Lucy Spicer who deemed the rewatching phenomenon a cry for control in an uncertain time. Sameness and repetition can help reduce anxiety as we can have an existing knowledge of how things are likely to be and, in turn, dial back uncertainty and worry. We can watch what we know over and over again without any surprises, thereby giving us the control and predictability we need in an unpredictable global situation." I feel like Lucy Spicer just gave us a doctor's note so we could keep rewatching The Office. I'm not complaining!

Now, as soon as someone points out that the fact you've watched Parks and Recreation more than should be humanly possible if you calculate literal time on earth, it's easy to feel like there must be something wrong with you. Guess what? It turns out...you're fine! (On this specific issue...I don't know you personally.) News 24 found, "that nostalgia can create a sense of optimism about the future and may even counteract current loneliness and anxiety. As long as you are not completely living in the past or in a disillusioned state, reruns may be the best way to take a break from scary headlines and cheer you up in times of uncertainty." See! You're not crazy! You're just an optimist!

So now that you can guiltlessly remain inside your comfort zone, here is a list of movies and TV shows that you should definitely re-watch! As I'm sure you will notice, I did not include The Office or Parks and Recreation on the rewatch list because those are too easy. I mean, you probably are watching one of them as you read this article. If so, good for you! Here are some others you should definitely check out.

New Girl (Netflix)

New Girl is one of the best, most well-written, feel good comedies that is out there. It is light and relatable. The core cast including Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris are a well-oiled machine of an ensamble comedy. This may also, on an unrealted note, be my favorite show that I want everyone to be watching all the time. But who's to say?

2. Sherlock (Netflix)

Go back into your mind palace and try to remember the last time you watched Sherlock. The answer is almost DEFINITELY too long ago. Nothing helps settle you back into the crisp fall air like watching Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Watson (Martin Freeman) wandering around 21st century London solving crimes.



3. Schitt's Creek (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek aired its final season in 2020. It is now 2021. What are you waiting for. This amazing comedy by Dan Levy is filled with love and life and will make everything seem better.



4. Everybody Hates Chris (Peacock)

Everybody Hates Chris is LITERALLY never not funny. Isn't that what you're looking for in a rewatch anyway? Some nostalgic hilarity. This show about Chris Rock's life never disappoints.



5. Living Single (Hulu)

Living Single is THE 90s apartment comedy must re-watch. It's overwhelmingly the 90s in the best way. Go back to a simpler time with laugh tracks and lack of iphones.



MOVIES YOU NEED TO REWATCH THIS WEEKEND!

6. Every Harry Potter (Hulu)

How much time do you have on your hands? None? Well you should make time and rewatch every Harry Potter movie there is. It's fall now. That means it's time to go back to wizard school! We all need a bit of magic right now.



7. Heathers (Hulu)

We've got some shows from the 90s. You HAVE to rewatch at least ONE from the 80s. That one should be Heathers. While I wouldn't go so far as to call it a "feel good movie" (for obvious reasons), the film is the perfect cult classic to settle in and be at least a little bit very disturbed by.



8. Bridget Jones's Diary (Hulu)

Now, this one is actually a feel good movie. If you haven't seen Bridget Jones's Diary in the last few weeks with it's all early 2000s adaptation of Jane Austen energy, GET ON IT NOW! Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones is just one of those characters that makes you think I got this!



9. The Spy Who Dumped Me (Prime Video)

The Spy Who Dumped Me is one of the most hilarious, laugh out loud comedies there is. If you need a laugh, you should go watch it again. If you haven't seen it yet, GO WATCH IT NOW. Your joy level will be so happy that you did.



10. Sister Act (Disney+)

I mean, if we weren't going to end this rewatch list with singing nuns, what were we doing here? Go re-watch Sister Act now! You will be so happy that you did!



Happy rewatching!