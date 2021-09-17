Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, braved his fears to open up about the dognapping experience for the first time on television.

Fischer shared his story in a television interview and how he almost lost his life while trying to protect Lady Gaga's dogs.

The show "CBS Mornings" heard Fischer's trauma for the first time on Friday, months after he faced tragedy while walking Miss Asia, Gustav, and Koji in February.

He told Gayle King that he had been through ups and downs in the past months following the incident. After sitting with her in New York City's Central Park, Fischer revisited the scene of the crime and walked with the host during the interview.

"The car came and screeched and it happened ... I think I was walking right here, and the car came, just basically in, like at an angle. There was no doubt in my head that they were stopping for me," he said.

The show publicized the home security footage of the attack again, where the dog walker could be heard screaming as he asked for help.

Per Fischer, he was scared and in pain at that time. Although one of the suspects pulled the gun and pointed it at him, he reportedly thought he would still fight for the dogs.

Ryan Fisher Already In Recovery

The dog walker suffered physically, emotionally, and mentally, and the physical injuries he suffered almost cost his life.

Over a month after the event, he revealed that his lungs collapsed despite having a chest tube installed to support his breathing. He also sacrificed a part of his lungs to survive the life and death experience.

While he was in the hospital bed, Lady Gaga announced a reward to the person who could bring back her dogs. This sparked public outrage, and people accused the singer of paying more importance to her dogs than the person who saved their lives.

However, Fischer debunked the buzz and said that the 35-year-old singer has been supporting him as he continues to recover from the incident.

"She's been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me," he explained.

He detailed that he only set up a GoFundMe account to try his healing journey without Lady Gaga's help.

