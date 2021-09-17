Meghan McCain offered an in-depth interview about her abrupt but low-key exit on "The View" last month.

McCain recently described her new life loud and proud in an interview after her "The View" exit.

The DailyMailTV host Thomas Roberts exclusively heard McCain's story for the first time and talked about more details about her current life away from New York.

According to McCain, she feels excited to finally get three simple things in the new chapter of her career: meaningful, impactful, and something that makes her happy.

After finding a new job in Daily Mail as a columnist, she commented on her recent career and how she does not regret exchanging it for a better life.

Instead of the show's issues, McCain's personal life pushed her to leave the job and relocate to a permanent home in Washington D.C.

"When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn't want to leave," she said.

McCain noted that she left New York during the pandemic. The mental struggles she went through contributed to the existential crisis she suffered from when her father, longtime republican Arizona senator John Mccain, died in 2018.

Leaving "The View" Was Right Decision

While leaving New York was a hard decision, she noted that it was the right choice for her, and she did not miss it at all. In addition, she left "The View" on her own terms.

Per McCain, "The View" gave her a chance to make the brave decision and grant herself control of her own life.

"I don't feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like I'm such a gambler," she went on.

For now, she finds pleasure in trying change and new things, especially after getting a columnist position at the Daily Mail.

For the 36-year-old TV personality, she would benefit from working in the new uncensored environment that promotes true free speech.

Her new career allows her to write opinions on several news twice a week. She is no longer new to the field, though, as she formerly worked for The Daily Beast.

