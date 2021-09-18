Hailey Bieber is putting to rest a myth about her and her husband, Justin Bieber. They myth - which keeps repeating after she and Justin tied the knot, is that that he's a jerk to her. Fans are not making claims out of thin air though, since Justin himself claimed he was not nice to the girls he dated or entered into a relationship with in the past.

Hailey however is saying that Bieber has treated her nothing but right ever since they got together. She claims the abuse rumors are so far from truth that they sound absolutely ridiculous.

The model spoke out about their relationship on Demi Lovato's "4D" podcast this week, addressing what she termed a "chronic narrative" about them as a couple... and one recurring element she appears to notice is the one that Justin isn't good to her or mistreats her.

"It's BS,"according to Hailey, who tells Demi that the easiest way to battle false fan POVs online and elsewhere is to just know the truth, which she claims to do.

That truth... is the full polar opposite of what people may believe, she revealed.

Bieber, she claims, makes her feel special every day and is very respectful of her and her needs.

She also claims that everyone around them is aware of this so if that is the case, then they should just always be reminded of their truth and everythig will be alright. However, they still have to remind each other that these rumors are merely rumors, because the outside noise can still obviously affect both of them on their "low days."

This alleged recurring rumor isn't something Hailey made up.

People are always removing footage and moments of her and Justin together from context and speculating on what it may or might not signify.

Last week's VMAs serves as a prime example. When Bieber received an award... but didn't appear to hug Hailey on his way up, some immediately concocted a story of abuse. Some interpreted this as a dubious action.

But then, while winning the award, he called her out on stage.., which means again that these negative thoughts and rumors are quite unfounded. It's an evidence that people are linking dots that aren't there.

Another incident had place earlier this summer. Justin was seen going through a Vegas hotel after a concert in a popular TikTok video, animatedly conversing to Hailey. Some have interpreted this as him "yelling" at her, but as Hailey points out, this is pure nonsense. According to eyewitnesses, he was simply very excited talking about something to Hailey.

