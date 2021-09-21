In the latest casting news from Netflix, Mahershala Ali will be co-starring with fellow Oscar alumn Julia Roberts for the upcoming Netflix's film Leave The World Behind, based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail directing.

The story revolves around a white family, Amanda, Clay, and their teenage kids, who rent a house in a seculed part of Long Island to get away from the hussle and bustle of city life. Late one night, a black couple, Ruth and G.H., who own the house, throw the renters' plans into upheaval when they tell the them about a series of blackouts affecting the city and they need a place to stay. Having never met the owners and unable to reach the outside world, Amanda and Clay begin to question the couples motives, bringing out the worst in the untrusting vactioners.

The film, produced in part by Jullia Roberts' production company, Red Om Films, was, according to Deadline, rumored to reunite Roberts with her former The Pelacan Brief co-star Denzel Washington until it was announed that Ali was now signed on for the role of G.H. The start date for filming has yet to be released.