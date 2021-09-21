Gabby Petitio's fiance, Brian Laundrie, seemingly relocated far from his Florida home as a search operation for him continues.

The North Port Police confirmed its continuous operation on a Florida nature reserve. The department began working with 50 officers from five local agencies and FBI agents to find Laundrie as soon as possible.

Amid the authorities' efforts, a news outlet confirmed that someone thinks they spotted the missing fiance in the wilderness in Florida.

Sam Bass reportedly saw a man who fits Laundrie's description and immediately alarmed the police about it. His deer's camera footage captured a man walking through the woods with a backpack for trekking, and the newly-released images showed a resemblance to the missing person.

The place is around 450 to 500 miles away from Laundrie's home, and it would take over four days to reach the location on foot.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it is currently examining the footage. As of the writing, it has not been confirmed yet whether the man is indeed Laundrie.

However, people quickly compared the man's backpack to the one Laundrie brought on a hike before his disappearance, as described by his parents.

Why Gabby Petito's Fiance is Hiding

North Port Police spokesperson, Josh Taylor, led a Saturday news conference to give the public an update regarding the search.

Taylor noted that Laundrie has been suffering from so much pressure as people questioned him over Petito's disappearance. The police indicated that the fiance is not wanted for a crime, and that they did not begin launching several missing person investigations.

When asked why the family did not reveal the exact whereabouts of the son, Taylor said they have been out of reach since last week.

"The first time that we've had any in-depth conversation with them was yesterday when their attorney called and said the family was concerned about Brian's whereabouts," he went on.

Petito and Laundrie began their journey around June and July of this year. They left New York and rode a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect van.

The couple reached their first stop, Monument Rocks, on July 4. They continued to travel in the weeks thereafter. They shared photos of them at Colorado Springs, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Mystic Hot Springs, among others.

