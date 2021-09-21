Labelle lost its co-founder, Sarah Dash, after the legendary singer died at the age of 76.

Dash's friend and Labelle's co-founder, Patti Labelle, confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

According to the 77-year-old singer, she was still able to spend one last performance with Dash on Saturday prior to her death. She went on to call it a "powerful and special" moment.

"Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back," she told Billboard.

The band's co-founder called the late singer a beautiful and loving soul for blessing everyone's lives when she was still alive.

Aside from honoring Dash's legacy, Labelle also took her time to share her heartbreak over the saddening news. Still, she chose to look at the brighter side and thought that the singer is in a better place now.

Sarah Dash's cause of death remains unknown. However, one Twitter user noted that the legendary singer complained about an undisclosed health issue days before her death.

"Sarah Dash, R&B Singer Known for Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade,' Dies at 76. A cause of death has yet to be released. However, Mayor Gusciora told the Trentonian that Dash complained to her family in the days leading up to her death that she wasn't feeling well. Oh no!" the internet user said.

Sarah Dash's Legacy Will be Forever

Dash began her career by establishing the vocal duo, Capris, before trying her luck in Philadelphia in the 1960s.

She collaborated with Patti LaBelle, Sundray Tucker, and Nona Hendryx to create The Ordettes. It did not take so long when Tucker decided to leave the group and have Cindy Birdsong instead, causing the group to change its name.

The group scored people's approval when they began releasing R&B ballads, including a reinterpretation of "Over the Rainbow." The same song became the crowd's favorite in every LaBelle's concert.

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Endures More Pressure Due to Virginia Giuffre's Recent Move

The band tried different genres throughout the years and famously showed Afros and colorful wardrobes starting in 1971. They became the first black vocal group to ever perform at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House.

In 1976, LaBelle disbanded, allowing Dash to begin her solo career.

Before her passing, she released four albums alone and another reunion album with LaBelle in 1995.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Jokingly Accuses Ariana Grande of Breaking His Dreams After Doing THIS