Will history repeat itself and make another royal leave the monarchy like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

In the past weeks, Princess Martha Louise of Norway sparked speculations she would be moving to the U.S. already and leave her royal life. The move would be easy as her current partner, Durek Verrett, is American.

This is seemingly similar to what happened to Prince Harry when Meghan became his girlfriend. The couple, in the end, decided to relocate to the U.S. and turned their backs to their former senior royal duties.

However, Princess Martha Louise of Norway addressed the rumors this week when she celebrated her 50th birthday.

On September 22, the royal sat for an interview with Norway's state TV channel, NRK.

She acknowledged the fact that she indeed said in February that she was considering moving to the U.S. She planned to come with her three daughters - Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn, and Emma Tallulah Behn.

Her American boyfriend reportedly raised concerns as he felt being mistreated in the country. As a result, the 46-year-old no longer wanted to be in Norway, causing the royal princess to consider the exit.

During the interview, she revealed she has "no plans to move right now," but it may still be where they would end up eventually.

This assured that another exit would happen soon, although no one currently knows when exactly it would occur.

Megxit 2.0: Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's Relationship

The succession of the line to the Norwegian throne would surely be in danger, as the 55-year-old currently stands fourth-in-line.

Before considering her U.S. move, she previously lived in the U.S. in 2004 with her then-husband, Ari Behn. They divorced in 2017, and her ex-husband died in 2019.

Princess Märtha Louise confirmed her relationship with Durek in May 2019.

This year, the self-professed Shaman surprised the royal princess from the U.S. by gifting her with garnet stone and diamond jewelry set by designer Paige Novick.

In an interview with People, Durek revealed that the jewelry represents their friendship and love.

"We're star-crossed lovers across the sea, but our love is defined by friendship and devotion. It is through our friendship that we have built this ability to handle the distance between our hearts," he went on.

