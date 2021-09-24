Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's friendship made headlines because of their age gap.

They have been seen hanging out most of the time in the past few months, working out together in their tiny bikinis.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star even made a guest appearance on the TikTok star's Netflix movie, "He's All That."

However, in the last few weeks, Kourtney and Addison haven't been seen each other. In fact, the mom-of-three is spending her time with Megan Fox.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, the former friends' super close friendship is currently on the rocks, all because of the influencer's comments about Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in an interview.

"Addison commented on her and Scott on WWHL when she should have just deflected the question."

During Addison's guesting on Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," she was asked several questions about Kourtney and Scott's relationship.

If she believes the pair were "destined to be together," Addison Rae chose to respond to the question bluntly instead of refusing to comment.

Addison responded with a straight-forward "no," instead of keeping her mouth shut.

Additionally, the comment wasn't deemed suitable for her to say out loud, and since the interview, Kourtney and Addison's friendship have taken a hit.

Now, Kourtney is reportedly having a great time with Megan Fox and has been inseparable lately as well.

"Kourtney and Megan have known each other for some time, have a lot in common, and are fully aware that they are both total milfs."

They went on to say, "Not to mention that their men are so tight. They are more powerful right now together much more than they would be apart."

addison rae and kourtney kardashian pic.twitter.com/m0DOxsl9fF — best friendships in the world (@bestfriendshipx) March 7, 2021

It seems like Addison is going to be out of the picture soon. They revealed, "The fact of the matter is that Addison is closer to her kids' age than she is to Kourtney's."

"They got close for a minute, but Kourtney is perturbed by Addison."

READ ALSO: Why Tyra Banks Is Facing A Lot of Heat From Saweetie Fans Worldwide

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's Friendship

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox’s bad girl bestie energy is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qRHHZGXpky — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) September 22, 2021

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have grown closer over the past two months to act like they're best friends.

Kourtney has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Megan than some of her famous sisters.

However, their friendship could also be thanks to their boyfriends, who are also close.

"It's mainly because she and Travis are inseparable, and Travis and Machine Gun Kelly are very close, so usually they bring along their girlfriends to hang out with them."

READ MORE: RHOBH Star Erika Jayne and Husband Tom Girardi Hiding More Money In Secret Bank Accounts?