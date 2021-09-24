Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and take a look around once and a while you may miss it. But not to worry we got you covered. Here are a few odds and ends to help start the weekend.

Netflix has released the first promotional poster for the live-action adaptation of the wildly popular Anime series Cowboy Bebop. This new artwork reminiscent of an old west gun fight, comes just a few weeks after the streaming service teased fans when they released cast and set photos featuring John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir. The poster was revealed ahead of Netflix's global fan event TUDUM happening on September 25th, where creatives and stars will stream live to discuss upcoming projects premiering soon.

We all need a little more time hanging out with family, right? Well, good news because director Justin Lin has stated that the final installments of the Fast franchise will be in two parts to wrap up this outrageous family of films.

See what I did there?

If fast cars aren't your thing, maybe a walk down the runway is more your speed.

W Magazine has compiled a list of & London Fashion Designers to Watch From Spring 2022.

Keeping in the realm of futuristic shows coming to streaming, Hulu has announced the release date of the long-overdue return of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville which they acquired from Fox. The sci-fi comedy, which pulls inspiration from Star Trek, has not been on the air since 2019 will return with Season 3 as a Hulu exclusive on March 10, 2022, complete with a new title, The Orville: New Horizons.

Fall is upon so why not grab a blanket and curl up with a good book. The New York Times has a few choices picks to get you through those chilly nights.

Looking to start that side hustle you've been thinking about? Mark Cuban has a few tried and true tips to help you make bank through the pandemic.

And finally, Paramount+ and CBS are gearing up to celebrate the return of the Great White Way. Broadway's brightest will be in attendance for the Tony Awards on September 26th.

If you love horror mark your calendars for The Boy Behind The Door.

Enjoy the weekend, folks!