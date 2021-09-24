Is Nicolas Cage okay?

Onlookers near a fancy Las Vegas restaurant have reportedly mistaken the Hollywood A-list celebrity as a homeless man.

In video footage obtained by The Sun, the "Ghost Rider" actor is seen being escorted outside Lawry's Prime Rib just near the famous strip last week.

According to the staff, the 57-year-old actor had been chugging expensive whiskey and tequila before becoming aggressive.

In the video, Nicolas Cage can be seen wearing leopard pants and flip-flops as he sat on the sofa while barefoot and, at some point, even struggled to put on his footwear.

An insider also told the publication, "He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless. Staff told us he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey."

He later staggered around and began yelling.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept. 13, and as soon as he was trying to get back inside the fancy restaurant, staff could be seen blocking him from attempting to come back inside.

Nicolas Cage caught on camera ‘drunk & rowdy’ as he’s kicked out of fancy Vegas restaurant & mistaken for ‘homeless man’ pic.twitter.com/DQIdmLCADX — jobadvisor.link (@JobadvisorL) September 24, 2021

When that happened, the source said that the "National Treasure" actor invited people to go with him for more drinking and party. However, they decided not to go with him.

"He asked us if we wanted to come back to his place but he was in a bad way so we didn't think it was a good idea."

In the end, it was revealed that one of the regulars at the restaurant took Nicolas Cage home.

Nicolas Cage's bizarre and disturbing behavior in public comes as a shock to many fans, but this may be due to a rollercoaster of a year for the actor who lost his mom recently.

Joy Vogelsang passed away at the age of 85 years old on May 26.

In a statement by her son Christopher Coppola, he revealed that they even missed her death by a couple of hours and "wasn't able to hold her hand and give her my love and affection before her journey to peace land."

Joy reportedly battled with mental illness throughout her life.

This recent spectacle from Nicolas Cage wasn't the first time that happened.

In Mar. 2019, Nicolas was recorded making a scene while drunkenly applying for a marriage license at a Las Vegas courthouse with his fourth then-wife, Erika Koike.

By the following month, he was filmed seemingly drunk while singing "Purple Rain" at a LA karaoke bar.

