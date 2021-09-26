The police in the middle of trying to investigate what truly happened between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito and finding where he could possibly now as his fiancee is laid to rest, had to be bothered by a prank call. What an insensitive timing.

After hundreds of police officers reacted to claims of potential gunshots by what seemed to be a "prank call," fugitive Brian Laundrie's home became the focus of attention once again.

When authorities got a complaint that someone had heard a "loud blast" originating from a forested area behind Laundrie's yard, they went to his house.

Police descended on Brian's parents' home almost immediately, ordering spectators to move back. To investigate the claim, an officer dashed into a neighbor's yard and peered over the fence into Laudries' property. The officer even inquired about the probable disturbance coming from their yard with his mother, Roberta.

They knocked on Brian Laundrie's house, where Brian's mother, Roberta, was observed nervously conversing with the police as they interrogated her about the alleged disturbance.

While one officer spoke with the person of interest's mother, others went door to door asking if anybody had heard the loud noise emanating from Laundries' house.

"They asked me whether we heard a disturbance or anything like that," the next-door neighbor, Keith Graves, shared. "I figured it was a prank or something like that."

Another resident who requested for anonymity revealed how bizaare that the police was saying "somebody reported a loud bang" therefore, they had to come "running into the back yard," when no one near the residence did not hear anything.

"We didn't hear anything. They were looking into the woods behind. I think it may be connected to the land behind the house."

The poor authorities ater announced that the 911 call was presently being investigated now as a prank call. They rushed to the scene because they thought some altercation with a gun was happening, only to found out that they were duped.

A spokesman for the North Port Police Department shared that, "At 6:45 pm NPPD received a report of gunshots in the area of Brian Landries' home from unknown."

"No injuries are reported. Right now, no evidence any shots were actually fired in the area. No reports from the large contingency of media who were standing outside the home, either, " the official explained.

Laundrie is now the main subject of a federal arrest warrant for events following his fiancée Gabby Petito's death. Petito's remains were found Sunday in Wyoming.

