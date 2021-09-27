A local expert from Florida suggests that Brian Laundrie may not be in the place authorities are searching at.

Gabby Petito's fiancé is currently a person of interest in her homicide and has been missing since Sept. 17 after reportedly going on a solo hiking trip in the Carlton reserve, an alligator-infested swamp nature reserve near his home on Sept. 14.

The authorities have been searching the animal-infested woods since news of Brian Laundrie's disappearance, but a rancher from Florida recently revealed to Fox News that "there's no surviving out there."

Alan McEwen told the outlet that he has been in the woods in and out of his life and has learned that no one will survive out there for two weeks without any form of vehicle or a means of transportation "unless he's got a butt like a duck and can float, he's not in there."

When he was questioned if there's any chance that the suspect could have met his demise while trying to hide in the reserve, the local man said it's doubtful.

"Anything dead you find in the woods, you're gonna look up, you're gonna see buzzards flying like crazy."

He went on to say, "No buzzards, no body is my theory. And I haven't seen any buzzards flying."

With the massive acres of land and the several trails that lead to different highways, Alan believes that Brian Laundrie "could be anywhere."

And while his location is still unknown, the ranchman is stating what everybody else is saying: that his parents aren't exerting much effort to help search for their son.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Parents May Get Charged First In Gabby Petito Case Before Him

Brian Laundrie's Parents Example of 'Bad Parents?'

Since Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, Brian's parents Christopher and Roberta, have been put under the microscope and under surveillance by the FBI.

Alan expressed his frustration, saying that he'd be out there looking for them if he were Brian's parent.

"I couldn't imagine having a child missing like this. I would go nuts. I wouldn't be out mowing my lawn, I could promise you that. That's the last place I'd be."

The search for Gabby Petito ended after a body was found at Spread Creek in Wyoming on Sept. 19 and was confirmed to be her. A funeral took place on Sunday in her home town in New York.

The FBI has already issued a warrant for Brian Laundrie's arrest after using an unauthorized debit from a credit card amounting to $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, in between the days after Gabby's alleged last known sighting.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie's Relationship Behind Closed Doors Explained By Close Friends