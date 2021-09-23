Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's lives may seem perfect on the outside.

They shared cute pictures, uploaded their adventures on their YouTube page, and some of their friends even called them couple goals.

However, friends of the couple have come forward to say how their relationship is far different from what they show on social media.

They called their relationship toxic and full of drama, contradicting the idealistic, dreamy outward façade they show on their social media pages.

Those who know Gabby and Brian said their relationship was so inconsistent that sometimes their pals would have trouble knowing they were together.

Their friend Alyssa Chen told People magazine that the couple had "very high highs and very low lows."

But Gabby would still say Brian was "a good boyfriend."

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie met in high school in Long Island, New York.

Though they broke up when the 23-year-old influencer graduated in 2016, they later rekindled their relationship and moved in with Brian's family in Florida.

They later planned their "van life" where they wanted to travel across the UK.

Their trip made headlines after Brian returned home alone in early September, and Gabby's family later declared her missing ten days later.

According to Brian's friend Ben Matula, their trip made it seem like they were happy and living the dream, but in reality, they weren't.

He told People, "There was always something below the surface where things weren't 100% wonderful." Ben further said that they would be all good and all over each other one minute, and then the next, they would be fighting.

He recalled that their relationship "Always had some drama."

Nicole Kalanich, Gabby, and Brian's co-worker told Insider that the pair's demeanor always seemed happy and cheerful in a Florida grocery store.

She revealed, "They never complained. They were couple goals for me."

However, Rose Davis, one of Gabby's closest friends, told News 12 that Brian was "controlling and manipulative," and is always jealous.

Though he was charismatic, making his girlfriend breakfast every morning, Rose said he always had a jealousy's side.

She confessed, "He also wanted what he wanted when he wanted it, and he'd find a way to get it."

"Not in a violent manner, but if he didn't want Gabby to do something, he'd find a way to make it so she couldn't do it."



On Tuesday, Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police and the FBI are still looking for Brian Laundrie, who is now interested in the case.

