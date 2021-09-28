After numerous rumors regarding the relationship of "John Wick" actor Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant, another outlet stated that the private couple already held their secret marriage and planned on getting a home in Europe.

Reeves was "in a really good place" after they wrapped up "Matrix 4" and started shooting "John Wick" in Berlin, according to a report by OK! Magazine. The insider also mentioned to the outlet how Reeves spent a good time together with her artsy girlfriend for two years who "couldn't feel more at home."



The insider further praised the couple, saying things like, "They get each other." "She gives him the creative space he needs to do his job, and he does the same for her," they added.

"When they're done with work, they hang out and have a good time. They are the perfect match."

Taking The Next Step

As stated by the magazine via Suggest, "He [Keanu] and Alexandra love the artsy culture and laid-back lifestyle so much that they're looking to buy a place there."

Sources believed that the private couple already tied their knot last April. And in fact, the insider leaked that the "word is they exchanged vows before a small group of close friends and family in Malibu."

After working for a while in the capital of Germany, the "Point Break" star reportedly focused on getting a new home and planned on working less to see his partner more.

As they have given a full report, the source concluded, "Keanu's friends haven't seen him this content in years. It's obvious that Alexandra - and Europe - are good for him!"

The Truth Calls

Continuing the source's report mentioned above, one of the statements that were accurate about the couple was them being "a fiercely private pair."

Adding more into that was Reeves and Grant seldomly discussing their relationship with the press, which may be far from what could happen. And it would be impossible for a source to drop the announcement regarding their marriage right away.

The rumored wedding reports and moving out to Europe are "completely false," according to the said source. The actor may be seen roaming around the city, but that would not prove "The Babes in Toyland" actor to relocate the next part of his life in Berlin.

