The Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo thanked her girlfriend Ari Fletcher for the most memorable gift he received for his 30th birthday, yet, people from "The Real" had something to say about it.

DeMario DeWayne White Jr, also known as MoneyBagg Yo, got over 28 acres of land from girlfriend Ari Fletcher for his birthday, per Revolt. The rapper showed a glimpse of the site, his warrant deed, and a photo of himself holding a birthday cake on his Instagram account.

It read, "Not Gone Lie @therealkylesister I Ain't Expect No Gift Like This , 28.8 Acres!! 27 Football Fields Worth Of Land! U Gave It Fasho!! I Love U." Fletcher gave him these gifts as she wanted to help MoneyBagg to build generational wealth. He also added, "Time To Start Building And Make More Millions !!! #NewLevels #BaggDay,"

'Don't Act Married If You're Not Married'

The land bought by Fletcher is located in Memphis, Tennessee, ideally close to where the rapper is from. Considering that the couple is not married, people raised their points about Ari giving it all for his man's birthday. In fact, according to this article, Garcelle Beauvais and her co-hosts from "The Real" criticized the "Time Today" rapper's gift. Despite all the fun and excitement that the birthday boy received on his special day, the recent episode of the daytime talk show revealed a statement from Beauvais, "Last year, last season, Loni [Love] and I were talking about, 'Don't act married if you're not married.'"

#TheRealDaytime brings up Ari Fletcher buying her boyfriend moneybagg yo 28.8 acres of land for his birthday with the question “is certain gifts too much for a man that’s not your husband?” 👀 pic.twitter.com/U9hHB9yM1R — Shi.thoughtstv (@Shithoughtstv) September 28, 2021



The host continued, "This is acting married! That's a huge gift to someone that you're not even married to. I feel like, if a man gave me twenty-eight acres, I would feel obligated to stay with them if it didn't work."

Here's What The Couple Has To Say

"The Jamie Foxx Show" sitcom actress earned a response from Ari and Moneybagg themselves through Twitter.

Ari started off tweeting, "Y'all don't know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I've never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person," mentioning her boyfriend. "He loves me and my son so much. I'm sorry that you haven't experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband."

It’s so crazy buying expensive things because I’m still never satisfied and I always want more more more like when is enough enough… I appreciate what I have and I’m very thankful and blessed but I always want more. I feel like I deserve it but am I still being greedy? — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 26, 2021

Y’all mad at Jewlery and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far… people will always have something to say no matter what. — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) September 28, 2021



In a couple more tweets, she also added, "Y'all mad at Jewelry and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far... people will always have something to say no matter what." Bagg also responded, saying, "Love is Love Mind Ya Business."

Not Fancy hating on my gift 😂🤦‍♂️ — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) September 28, 2021

