Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have announced that they will be producing a gender-neutral clothing line for children. The iconic Hollywood twins have been kitchen table names for the last 35 years. They literally started acting at nine months old. What were you doing at nine months? I, personally, don't remember, but I'm sure it involved Pintrest.

While the Olsens are no longer child actors, their clothing line focuses on gender-neutral clothing for children. In an interview with W Magazine, Ashley Olsen said, "Kids are the heart of creativity. They should be able to pick and choose what they want to wear no matter what." By creating comfortable, stylish, colorful clothing that is also gender-neutral, they hope to inspire this fashion-oriented creativity in all children.

This new children's capsule collection of The Row includes a comprehensive array of fun clothes that any child will love. From the cashmere pants to the velvet slip-on shoes, all children will feel confidently able to explore their individuality. These upscale clothing items will retail between $390 and $790. While that may be a bit out of the price range for most of us, it is important to note that proceeds will be donated to organizations focusing on children's issues.

Everyone likes to be cute and comfortable. This is as true for children as it is for adults. The Olsen's recognize this. Mary Kate Olsen explained to W that, "The items have to have a sense of practicality, ease, and comfort. We think of this for our main collections, but it's even more important for kids." These are not clothes you will have to fight your kids to get into. These are clothes you will have to fight your kids to get out of. (Or maybe you just shouldn't be fighting with your kids as they are, after all, kids?)

