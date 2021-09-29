Josh Homme is reportedly allowed to see his children again after the judge handling his domestic abuse case permitted it.

According to Rolling Stones, the frontman for the band Queens of the Stone Age is currently under a restraining order. The publication reported that it was filed by his 15-yeard old daughter, which prohibits Homme from having any contact with all of his children.

However, due to the recent ruling by the Los Angeles County Superior court, the musician was permitted to contact his 5-year old and 10-year old sons over a video call on Tuesday night. 15-minute FaceTime calls to his children will be made every other day according to Judge Lawrence Riff's order.

"I don't think I need to warn anybody, but I will. If I get the slightest whiff that anybody is coaching these kids not to talk to their father, it would go down very hard with me," Lawrence stated in court.

Judge Riff even mentioned that if children's mother interfered or monitored the calls, it "would be a very bad thing." A follow-up court date to reevaluate the case has already been scheduled for October 29.

Josh Homme's Restraining Order

During the court hearing held on Tuesday morning, they also reviewed Camille Homme's restraining order details for revisions. Sources reported that the judge had also granted the extension of the agreement as Josh's restriction to his daughter will last until November.



Aside from no contact, the artist must keep a distance of at least 100 yards between him and his eldest. The father of three was accused of domestic violence by Camille in addition to handling custody disputes with his former wife- Brody Dalle,

Josh Homme VS Camille Homme

The teenager filed an official complaint against her father, claiming the Josh "abuses them physically and emotionally with flicks to the ear, put-downs, threats against their mother [and her boyfriend[ and groping of the boys' privates."

Camille's mom, Brody Dalle, filed her restraining order against Homme after divorcing him in 2019.

The Australian-born singer had reportedly filed a separate restraining order for the couple's two sons last September 9. According to the article mentioned above, the requests were denied in court by both Los Angeles and Santa Monica officials.



