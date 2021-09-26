Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie may appear as "couple goals" in their vlog and pictures online but the latter has a dark behavior behind the scenes.

According to Rose Davis, Gabby's bestfriend, Brian was a control freak and full of jealousy in their relationship.

In an interview with The Daily Mail UK, Rose shared a story about the time when Brian stole his girlfriend's ID so she couldn't go to the bar with her.

She mentioned that Gabby described the situation as an "episode" of Brian, in which he would hear things and voices in his head to the point that he wouldn't sleep.

Davis detailed that Gabby "didn't want to go home to him" so she stayed in her house a "bunch of times."

When she found out that Brian got back from their cross-country trip, she immediately though ot Brian had one of the "episodes" Gabby told her last time and she was hoping he didn't "have a snapping moment."

Gabby Petito Laid To Rest

Gabby Petito's friends and family gathered for her funeral, where they paid tribute and bid their goodbyes for the last time. On Sunday, the emotional occasion took place in Holbrook, New York, just a week after her remains were found.

Joseph Petito, the victim's father, offered his eulogy, saying Gabby was a "happy girl," and people gravitated toward her upbeat personality. He mentioned that his daughter was fond of adventuring outdoors, whether in the ocean or the mountains.

Later in the funeral, Joseph offered advice for those who are currently in an unhappy relationship as he doesn't want other people to suffer the same fate as Gabby.

"If there's a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now," he said. (via ABC 13)

In addition, he also wants other people to go and explore the world through adventures and trips, "If there's a trip that you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you've got the time."

Aside from Joseph, Gabby's stepfather Jim Schmidt also gave an emotional speech saying parents aren't supposed to bury their children.

The funeral home also live-streamed the event online; it showed an altar full of Gabby's pictures, flowers, and offerings. People in the background can be seen hugging each other.

In an interview with CNN, an attendee named Angelina Amendola said that she didn't know Gabby personally, but she felt that she could never imagine something happening to her children.

Gabby Petito was honored in several parts of the country. Last week, a vigil was held in Salt Lake City; a remembrance table was also set up in North Carolina.

Brian Laundrie Remains Missing, $30,000 Worth of Rewards Offered To The Public Who Could Give Information About Him.

At the time of this writing, authorities are still looking for Brian Laundrie, who's currently facing a federal warrant for his arrest after allegedly using a debit card without authorization at the time of Gabby's disappearance.

According to his parents, when he returned to their home in Florida without Gabby in early September, he immediately left days after and said he was headed to the reserve.

Rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered to the public for anyone who could provide any information about Laundrie's whereabouts.

Authorities focus around the Carlton Reserve, a swampland in Sarasota County, Florida, full of snakes, alligators, and wild animals.

A Celebrity Gets Involved In Brian Laundrie Search Operations

A popular TV personality is willing to help authorities find Brian Laundrie as he can relate to the situation.

According to WAGM 8, Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for Gabby's fiance. The reality star was seen banging Brian's parents' door in North Port. Dog was unable to talk to his parents as no one answered them.

Dog previously told Fox News that he could relate to the family's situation as his daughter was around the same age as Gabby when she died after a man rolled a stolen SUV in the vehicle she was riding in.

"You want the guy behind bars." Dog the Bounty Hunter said.

