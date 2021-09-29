Katie Couric did not hold back in sharing her thoughts and feelings in her new upcoming memoir.

Couric is not done with her ex-boyfriends and former "TODAY Show" colleagues yet as the former host slammed them all in one book.

The manuscript, which was obtained by Daily Mail, showed how Couric spewed unfriendly remarks soon after leaving "TODAY Show."

The over 500 pages book "Going There," allows the former host to ridicule everyone, including Prince Harry.

Katie Couric Shades "TODAY Show" Hosts

Couric began with Ashleigh Banfield, who she reportedly gave the cold shoulder to early in her career. According to the 64-year-old television journalist, helping her would have been some sort of "self sabotage."

She also slammed her "TODAY Show" replacement, Deborah Norville, whose "relentless perfection" reportedly turned off the regular viewers of the show. Couric then accused the staffers of fighting back with an insurgency" when she left the show to become the host of CBS' Evening News, comparing the treatment to what Hillary Clinton felt.

Apart from her former colleagues, Couric also made sure to touch on the dark side of her ex-boyfriends.

She called Brooks Perlin a "mid-life crises" before tagging Tom Werner as a "textbook narcissist."

Her work with Prince Harry on Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder may also be affected with her recent comments. Per Couric, she can still easily recall the scent of cigarettes and alcohol coming from "every pore" of the Duke of Sussex's body.

The claim is not surprising, though, as Prince Harry publicly revealed his struggles after Princess Diana died due to his mental health issues. He also confessed to partying and consuming alcohol and cigarettes to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

In fact, the royal prince wrote something about it in a post with BetterUp in March.

"I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well," he wrote.

Couric did not stop at Prince Harry that she also slammed Prince Andrew, who reportedly "cozied up" to Jeffrey Epstein during one of their bizarre dinners at the late convicted sex trafficker's mansion in New York.

