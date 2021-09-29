Disney actor Tommy Kirk has been found dead inside his Las Vegas home. He was 79.

A news outlet confirmed that Kirk's neighbor first found his lifeless body inside his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. Law enforcement sources confirmed that he was pronounced dead on the scene around 8:00 p.m.

Tommy Kirk's cause of death remains unknown. However, the authorities ruled that no foul play was involved in his death.

Following his death, his friends and colleagues delivered heartfelt messages to the late actor while waiting for further details about the manner and cause of his passing.

His longtime friend, Paul Petersen II, penned a short tribute on Facebook, saying, "Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans. You lifted him up when an Industry let him down in 1965. He was not bitter. His church comforted him. May God have mercy on his soul."

Kirk's fans also took the chance to recall their past encounters with the actor while paying tribute to him.

One commenter said, "I met him once at an autograph show back in the early 1990's. He was very down to earth and easy to talk to."

"I'm so sorry, my condolences to his Family, I had a crush on him watching all the Disney movies," another added.

Tommy Kirk's Short-Lived Career Turned Into a Lifetime Legacy

His notable career began when he was a teenager. The young Kirk first showed off his potential in a play at the Pasadena Playhouse.

At that time, an agent discovered him and helped him debut on TV through a 1955 episode of "TV Reader's Digest," titled "The Last of the Old Time Shooting Sheriffs."

The project opened more doors for him, causing him to score roles in several TV shows, including "Gunsmoke" and "The Loretta Young Show."

One of the biggest breaks he got was when he was appointed to play the role of Joe Hardy in the "Hardy Boys" series. Kirk became part of the franchise through "The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure" and "The Mystery of the Ghost Farm."

His Disney break came in 1957 when he was cast in "Old Yeller." His success led him to score more Disney roles like Wilby in "The Shaggy Dog," Biff Hawk in "The Absent-Minded Professor and "Son of Flubber," and Ernst in "Swiss Family Robinson."

When the company discovered he was gay, Kirk bid goodbye to his Disney stint after "The Misadventures of Merlin Jones."

In 1973, he publicly came out as gay and ended up leaving his acting career.

