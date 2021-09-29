Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito out of fear that the YouTuber might report him to the police due to other murder cases?

A new theory offered a terrifying possibility of Laundrie killing other people before Gabby Petito's death.

On Twitter, users flocked to review the initial reports surrounding Petito's case. Out of all the horrifying theories out there, the one about the Moab murder case became more clamorous.

For what it's worth, two women in Moab - Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner - had been found dead in the La Sal Mountains. Both suffered from gunshot wounds, and their bodies were found five days after they were last seen.

Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend of Schulte, found their bodies after receiving a phone call from her pal's father in Montana. The patriarch reportedly told Hunter about a "creeper dude" that caused the two to move their camp.

Turner and Schulte were last seen at a bar in Moab on August 13 - a day after Petito and Laundrie visited the place. During that time, the couple had a heated exchange outside the Moonflower Co-op.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office revealed there was no relationship between the Moab murder and Petito's cases - so far.

However, people are not convinced about the update.

What People Said So Far About Petito, Moab Murder Cases

Journalist Morgan Wolfe has been sharing real-time updates about Petito's case. In her past posts this month, she revealed the potential connection between the two.

On September 17, she confirmed with Grand County Sheriff's Office that they were not ruling anything out about Petito's case and the murder of two women in Moab.

She obtained a body camera video indicating that Laundrie checked into a hotel on August 12 and gave Petito a ticket to go somewhere else.

Meanwhile, Twitter users urged everyone not to rule out the possibility of two murder cases that occurred in Moab.

One user said, "So hypothetically: gets in fight w girls that work at cafe. Sees them later that night at campsite where they report creepy guy. He kills them. Then G (Gabby) & B (Brian) get stopped by police & get separated. B feels G will talk to police. She tries to get him to turn himself in. He kills her."

The public continues to search for the truth as the authorities unceasingly look for Brian Laundrie's whereabouts.

