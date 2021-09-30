Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society is set to help bring N.K. Jemisin's poplar book series The Broken Earth to the big screen. Last year, Sony TriStar Pictures bought the rights to the franchise after an intense bidding war which they spent seven figures to obtain.

The Broken Earth Trilogy has a strong fan following and has garnered N.K. Jemisin the Hugo award in the Best Novel category three years in a row, making this a hot property for Outlier Society who is producing the project with the company's President Elizabeth Raposo and Michael B. Jordan. The book's author Jemisin is also signed on to adapt her work for the silver screen.

The Trilogy consists of three novels, The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, and The Stone Sky. For those not in the know, the series tells the story of a future Earth where catastrophic quakes that have left survivors to scramble to fix their society. With the forced help from a group of special humans called orogenes, who can absorb powers from the Earth to halt the eruptions, these gifted individuals are treated harshly even through they are the world's only hope.

Known for her prolific story lines and powerful messages about human rights, Jemisin has garnered a loyal community of fans worldwide, which has led to millions of sales as well as a slew of awards and nominations. Time Magazine even named her as one of their Most Influential People for 2021 where they discuss the author's influential work,

World-building is the core of extraordinary science fiction-the ability to craft the contours, substance and heft of whole societies. What N.K. Jemisin accomplishes in each of her works defies the standard "us vs. them" narrative and instead dares readers to bring their lived experiences into the space she has imagined.

As of yet, there is no information about when the production might start.