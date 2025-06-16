Lauren Miller, who served as an executive assistant for the production company behind Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise, died on June 9 moments after giving birth to her son Jackson.

The 33-year-old television executive worked on "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" for Shed Media, where she had been employed for nearly nine years.

"It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy." Shed Media said in announcing that Miller leaves behind her husband Kevin, their three-year-old daughter Emma, and newborn son Jackson.

Miller held the position of executive assistant to the Senior Vice Presidents of Programming and Development at Shed Media. Her LinkedIn profile showed she studied journalism with a specialization in Media Studies and Communications at San Diego State University, graduating in 2010. Before joining Shed Media, she gained experience through internships at VH1's Series Development Department and Voltage Pictures.

Kevin Miller expressed his grief in a public statement, calling his wife "the love of my life" and asking for prayers for his family while thanking supporters for their kind words during this difficult time.

Following Lauren's death, baby Jackson was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit. However, an update on June 12 revealed that the newborn had been discharged and was home with his father and sister. Kevin's colleague Sherri Pender shared that Jackson "has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ" and is "so alert and attentive already at just 4 days old."

The television industry has rallied around the Miller family following the tragedy, with several "Real Housewives" personalities offering condolences, including Tamra Judge from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Heather Gay from "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and Sai de Silva from "Real Housewives of New York City."

A GoFundMe campaign established by Miller's colleagues has already raised over $132,000 to support Kevin as he provides for his two children. The page describes the loss as "impossible to comprehend" and emphasizes that Lauren's greatest passion was being a mother.