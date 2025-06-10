DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has officially confirmed that a new "Wonder Woman" movie is currently in development, marking the first standalone film for the iconic superhero since the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3" in 2022.

The DC executive emphasized that the upcoming film will be completely separate from the recently revealed "Paradise Lost" HBO series, which focuses on the Amazons of Themyscira and remains in slow development.

Gunn has not yet announced who will write or direct the new "Wonder Woman" film, nor has anyone been cast in the titular role. This indicates that Gal Gadot, who previously portrayed the character in the first two films, will not return for the new iteration under Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe vision.

The announcement comes after a tumultuous period for the "Wonder Woman" franchise. In late 2022, DC Studios scrapped "Wonder Woman 3," which was being developed by director Patty Jenkins and would have starred Gadot. Jenkins later confirmed in May 2024 that the third installment was "over for the time being, but probably easily forever."

When Jenkins submitted her plans for "Wonder Woman 3," the new DC leadership believed it was incompatible with their vision for the evolving DC Universe. Jenkins clarified that she "never walked away" from the project but understood that nothing could move forward under the circumstances.

Gunn's confirmation aligns with recent statements from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who identified Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman as the four pillar characters for the new DC Universe.

The DC executive noted that he feels "great about where two of those characters are" - referring to "Superman," whose solo film arrives in July, and "Supergirl," currently in production for a 2026 release - while they are "dealing with the other two," "Batman" and "Wonder Woman."

The original "Wonder Woman" film, directed by Jenkins in 2017, was a massive success, earning over $822 million worldwide. However, its 2020 sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" disappointed both critically and commercially, grossing only $170 million globally during the pandemic.

No timeline has been provided for the new "Wonder Woman" film's development or potential release date.