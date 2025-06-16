Nicholas Galitzine has officially wrapped filming on the live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie and shared a first look at his He-Man costume through a social media post.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the completion of production on the Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films project, which had been filming for approximately six months.

The shadowy image reveals Galitzine from behind in full He-Man attire, showcasing the character's iconic Power Sword, signature battle shorts, boots, and gauntlets. While most details about the film and character remain unclear, the silhouette demonstrates the costume's faithful adaptation of the classic toy design that made the franchise famous.

"Well, that's a wrap on 'Masters of the Universe.' It has been an honor shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work," Galitzine wrote in his Instagram post.

The film, directed by Travis Knight of Bumblebee fame, began principal photography on January 6, 2025, in London. Production concluded on June 13, with cast members Camila Mendes and stunt performer Miles Ley confirming their work had finished around the same time.

Galitzine underwent extensive physical preparation for the demanding role, consuming approximately 4,000 calories daily and following an intensive training regimen to achieve He-Man's muscular physique. Co-star Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson previously praised the lead actor's transformation, noting his impressive physical condition during costume fittings.

The upcoming film presents a reimagined origin story where ten-year-old Prince Adam crash-lands on Earth and becomes separated from his magical Power Sword. Nearly two decades later, he must reclaim the weapon and return to his home planet Eternia to battle the evil Skeletor, portrayed by Jared Leto.

The star-studded cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Additional cast members include Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.

The "Masters of the Universe" movie is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026. The project represents Amazon MGM Studios' collaboration with Mattel Films following the massive success of the "Barbie" film. Chris Butler wrote the screenplay, with earlier drafts contributed by David Callaham and the Nee Brothers.