Queen Elizabeth II wants Prince Harry to spend his time both in the U.S. and U.K., a new report claims.

Life & Style reported this week that Prince Harry recently contacted Queen Elizabeth II to help him as he currently feels "homesick." The royal prince reportedly reached out for help, and the monarch responded positively.

His homesickness has been ignited by his recent birthday celebration away from the royal family.

"He misses London so much sometimes. He misses the friends he used to hang out with - they were like brothers. And he doesn't even have his real brother to call anymore. His birthday brought all of that to light," a source claimed.

To help himself overcome the situation, the Duke of Sussex reportedly opened up to the Queen - who offered him an agreeable solution.

Queen Elizabeth II Wants Prince Harry Back

The news outlet claimed that the Queen gifted Prince Harry a cottage located at her country estate, Sandringham, in Norfolk.

In exchange for the gift, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wants her grandson to spend more time in the U.K.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is said to be taking the offer anytime soon.

"He's hopeful that sometime soon in the future, they can figure out a situation where he spends six months of the year there," another insider said. "He can't wait for his kids to spend time in the country he knows and genuinely does love."

Did Queen Elizabeth II Truly Give Him a Cottage? Will Prince Harry Split His Time?

While this sounds good news, no royal fans should take this seriously as there is currently no evidence that will prove he is moving back to the U.K.

If it was true, the Queen would not offer a cottage at all as the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex still have their Frogmore Cottage. For what it's worth, the royal prince stayed in the cottage with Princess Eugenie and her husband, proving that he still has a "right" to stay in the place.

In addition, Prince Harry made it clear that he would permanently reside in the U.S. along with Meghan Markle and their two children - Archie and Lilibet. The Sussexes will indeed return to the U.K. this year, though, but it is only because of another memorial event for Princess Diana.

